CBI books Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal in tuna fish export scam case

The CBI has booked Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal under corruption charges for alleged irregularities in export of tuna fish to a Sri Lankan company represented by his nephew, officials said Tuesday. The NCP MP's nephew Abdul Razaq and a Colombo-based company that he represented, SRT General Merchants, have also been named as accused in the FIR, the officials said.

The agency Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Faizal in Delhi, Calicut and Lakshadweep, they said.

It was alleged some public representatives and public servants colluded with each other to facilitate the export of tuna fish, carrying an average international price of Rs 400 per kg.

The fish was procured from local fishermen through Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation (LCMF) and exported to SRT General Merchants, the officials said.

It is alleged that no payments were made by the company to LCMF, resulting in a huge revenue loss to the federation and local fishermen.

