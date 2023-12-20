CBI chief visits Imphal to review investigations

The agency had taken over 27 cases of violence that were earlier probed by the state police, they said and added that the violence has claimed over 175 lives and left thousands displaced since May

CBI Director Praveen Sood

CBI Director Praveen Sood reached Imphal on Monday to take stock of the investigations related to the Manipur ethnic violence, officials said. The agency had taken over 27 cases of violence that were earlier probed by the state police, they said and added that the violence has claimed over 175 lives and left thousands displaced since May.

Sood, who is the first chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to have visited almost all units of the agency within months of taking charge in May, landed at the Imphal airport from Guwahati around 5 pm. He was received by state Director General of Police Rajiv Singh.

Sood held discussions with Singh on the present situation in the state, officials said. The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

