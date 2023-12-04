Breaking News
Mobile net restored in Manipur

Updated on: 04 December,2023 06:08 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

“Considering improvement in law and order and inconveniences faced by people due to the mobile internet ban, the state government has decided to relax the suspension,” the notification said

Mobile internet services were suspended following violence in the state. File pic/PTI

The Manipur government on Sunday restored mobile internet services across the state barring a few areas till December 18, a notification said. “Considering improvement in law and order and inconveniences faced by people due to the mobile internet ban, the state government has decided to relax the suspension,” the notification said.


Mobile towers catering to services within a 2km radius along adjoining areas between districts such as Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching will still face suspended operations, it said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


