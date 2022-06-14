CBI court allows release of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's passport for renewal

Former Bihar Chief Minister had filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on June 6, seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant

Lalu Prasad Yadav. File Pic

A CBI court has released Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national President Lalu Prasad Yadav's passport which was seized by the central probe agency in connection with the fodder scam cases against him.

Former Bihar Chief Minister had filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on June 6, seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant.

"CBI court has allowed our petition for renewal of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's passport, we'll get the passport by tomorrow and apply for renewal. He will be able to travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant. CBI tried to oppose it," Prabhat Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer told ANI.

In February, a special CBI court in Ranchi had held RJD chief Lalu Prasad guilty of fraudulent withdrawals from Doranda Treasury in connection with the fifth fodder scam.

However, Lalu was granted bail in the Rs 139.35-crore illegal withdrawal from Doranda Treasury by the Jharkhand High Court in April.

"He has been granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues, he will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine," his lawyer had said.

Recently, Yadav was also fined Rs 6,000 in a 13-year-old poll code violation case by a special court in Jharkhand's Palamu. He had appeared before the special MP, MLA court in connection with a model code of conduct violation case of 2009.

Also Read: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fined Rs 6,000 in 2009 model code violation case

"After hearing the petition of Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Court has imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on him. The case has been disposed and he is free of charges now. He does not need to come here again," said Advocate Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer.

The alleged scam took place when Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 to 2009.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.