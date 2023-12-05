The CBI carried out searches in 13 locations and registered an FIR in connection with Rs 820 crore that "mistakenly" landed in 41,000 UCO Bank account holders through IMPS in November this year

Representative Pic

Listen to this article CBI files FIR, searches 13 locations over Rs 820 cr IMPS transactions in UCO Bank x 00:00

The CBI carried out searches in 13 locations and registered an FIR in connection with Rs 820 crore that "mistakenly" landed in 41,000 UCO Bank account holders through IMPS in November this year, officials said on Tuesday.

The search operation, which continued till late night Monday, covered 13 premises in multiple cities, including Kolkata and Mangalore, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI action came following the FIR that was registered on a complaint from UCO Bank against two support engineers working with the bank and other unknown persons. It alleged suspicious Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions amounting to approximately Rs. 820 crore, the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

Between November 10 and 13 this year, over 8.53 lakh IMPS transactions took place in which Rs 820 crore originating from 14,000 account holders of private banks landed in the 41,000 accounts of UCO Bank customers, the agency said.

The transactions were "mistakenly" posted in the accounts despite originating banks registering "failed transactions", it said.

Also read: Maharashtra: 11,000 cops, 40 bomb squads to be deployed for assembly winter session in Nagpur

"Consequently, an approximate sum of Rs 820 crore allegedly found its way into UCO Bank accounts without proper debits from the originating banks' account holders," the statement said.

Several UCO Bank customers withdrew the amount "benefiting wrongfully" from the transaction, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.