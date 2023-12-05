Maharashtra: 11,000 cops, 40 bomb squads to be deployed for assembly winter session in Nagpur

Around 11,000 police officials, 40 bomb squads, and 10 companies of SRPF among other security forces will be deployed in Nagpur during the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly,

Around 11,000 police officials, 40 bomb squads, and 10 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) among other security forces will be deployed in Nagpur during the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly, scheduled to commence on December 7, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The 14-day winter session of the state assembly will culminate on December 20.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and joint commissioner Aswati Dorje on Monday held a meeting of police officers to strategise about the security arrangements during the Maharashtra Assembly winter session, according to the PTI.

The Nagpur Police chief said that the armed police officials will be strategically deployed around the Vidhan Bhavan to prevent any untoward incidents, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

As many as 11,000 policemen, 10 companies of the state reserve police force (SRPF), 1,000 home guards, counter-terrorism unit Force One and 40 bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) would be deployed to secure the state legislature and manage potential challenges across the city, the official said.

He said that of the 11,000 police personnel, 6,000 have been called in for duty from different parts of the state.

Nine officers of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank from the city and 10 from other districts will be mobilised, while 50 assistant commissioners of police, 75 inspectors, and 20 women inspectors have been called to Nagpur, the official said, the PTI reported.

Apart from the police, 30 bomb squads from outside the district have been roped in to provide security to the VIPs, and 10 from the city police force will be deployed as part of the security detail, he said.

Thirty-two organisations have been granted permission to hold morchas and the number is expected to cross 100 in the coming days, the official said.

Meanwhile, last month, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had expressed displeasure over the duration of the upcoming winter session of the state legislature. He claimed that only 10 working days of the House are not sufficient to discuss key issues, as per the PTI.

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai, he had also accused the Eknath Shinde government of not being serious about holding the winter session of the legislature, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)

