A 75-year-old man ended his life after allegedly killing his wife in Mauda area of Nagpur, a police official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 75-year-old man kills wife, hangs self in Nagpur x 00:00

A 75-year-old man ended his life after allegedly killing his wife in Mauda area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the man identified as Prabhakar Gajbhiye and his wife Vimala (70) were frustrated with health issues with the former suffering from asthma and the latter being confined to the bed for the past three months, the Mauda police station official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Sunday, he killed his wife and then hanged himself from the ceiling fan in their home in Mathni village. A suicide note purportedly written by Gajbhiye talks about health issues and the frustration it was causing," the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an auto rickshaw driver was held and a minor boy was detained in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Naigaon area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Recently, a decomposed body of a man who was later identified as Lavesh Mali was found near Bafane bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on November 22, Senior Inspector Ramesh Bhame of Naigaon police station said, according to the PTI.

"Our probe first zeroed in on autorickshaw driver Devidas alias Pakya Suraj Singh (30), who was arrested on November 28. His questioning revealed the main accused was a minor boy," he said, as per the news agency.

"Based on a tip off, we found the boy sleeping on a footpath in Malad in the north west part of Mumbai. He was held in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He was produced before a juvenile court and has been sent to a remand home," the official added.

According to him, Mali was killed as he had taken a rickshaw from Singh and had dashed it into a dumper truck, leading to severe damage to vehicle.

"Singh and the juvenile, who were angry with Mali over this incident, bludgeoned him to death and left the bushes in the thicket. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered and further probe is underway," Bhame informed, the PTI reported on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!