Palghar cops register murder as they spot body on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a murder case after finding an unidentified man's body beside the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, an official said on Saturday

According to the report, on November 22, the body was discovered inside the Bapane village precincts, beside the highway. After receiving the man's autopsy report on Friday, the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar police escalated the case to Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, from what had been first considered an accidental death. The victim, who is thought to be around 25 years old, is what led to this change in the investigation, the official stated.

As the investigation into this upsetting tragedy continues, efforts are being made to determine the man's identification and to identify the individuals responsible for his murder.

In Thane district, in two different incidents, law enforcement agencies spotted dead bodies. The discovery of a half-burnt body near railway tracks in Kalyan led to an immediate police inquiry, stated a PTI report. Found in the bushes close to the tracks in the Patri Pool area, the body, believed to be of a man around 40 years old, has raised suspicions of foul play. Police suspect the victim was murdered before the attempt to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire. Efforts to identify the deceased are underway, with police examining missing persons' reports.

Another unfortunate incident earlier this year involved the discovery of an unnamed man in his mid-thirties found dead in a river near Sawande village.

Meanwhile, in the Kongaon region, the body of 40-year-old Govind Bablu Kamble was found in a dumping ground. The investigation revealed that Kamble was attacked with a bamboo stick by unidentified assailants, leaving scars on his neck. Authorities have initiated a murder case against the perpetrators under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in Kurla, the Mumbai Police recovered body of a woman stuffed inside a suitcase near a metro work site. As soon as the body was discovered by the cops, they began probing into the case and within 48 hours they found an accused. Reportedly, the deceased woman and the accused were in a relationship and lived together. The accused suspected her of infidelity and in the spur of a moment, he killed her.

