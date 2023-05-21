Breaking News
CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek over school jobs scam

Updated on: 21 May,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Banerjee is believed to have stated that he has no knowledge of the reasons behind Ghosh’s statement.

CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek over school jobs scam

Representative Image

CBI officers questioned TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who appeared before them on Saturday as part of the agency’s probe into the school jobs scam, for more than nine hours. Before reaching the CBI office, Banerjee wrote a letter to the CBI informing it of his decision to move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order which allows investigative agencies CBI and ED to question him.


CBI officers are believed to have asked the TMC leader why an accused in the school jobs scam Kuntal Ghosh has alleged that he was being pressured to name him, according to sources. Banerjee is believed to have stated that he has no knowledge of the reasons behind Ghosh’s statement.



