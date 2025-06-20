Breaking News
CBI successfully coordinates return of fake currency case accused Moideenabba Ummer Beary from UAE

Updated on: 20 June,2025 05:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Moideenabba Ummer Beary from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in coordination with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Moideenabba Ummer Beary from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Moideenabba Ummer Beary is a wanted accused of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in coordination with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice accused Moideenabba Ummer Beary to India on June 20. He returned as a deportee at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Flight AI-920 from Dubai. The accused was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi.


The accused is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in a case registered at NIA, Kochi Branch, on the allegations of counterfeiting Indian currency notes, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. The accused, Moideenababa Ummer Beary, also known as Moideen, had procured high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Dubai and transported the same to Bangalore via Sharjah.


CBI got the Red Notice published against the accused on December 30, 2013, through INTERPOL on the request of NIA. The accused was arrested in the UAE, and an Extradition Request was sent to the UAE through the MHA/MEA.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally to track wanted fugitives.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels. 

