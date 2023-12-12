CBSE has announced that the 10th and 12th class board exams will begin on February 15, 2024, the time table of board exams was released on Tuesday

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to start from February 15, time table released x 00:00

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the 10th and 12th class board exams will begin on February 15, 2024. The exams will last for 55 days and conclude by April 10, 2024, the ANI reported on Tuesday.

According to an official CBSE press release, the examinations for class 10 will begin on February 15, 2024, and continue till March 13. The 12th board examination will also begin on February 15, 2024 and end on April 2," as per the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press release further informed that the exams will start at 10.30 am.

For the 10th grade board, the Sanskrit exam will be held on February 19, 2024, followed by Hindi on February 21, 2024. English will be held on February 26, 2024, and Science on March 2, 2024. Home Science is scheduled for March 4, 2024, followed by Social Science on March 7, 2024. The last two exams are Mathematics on March 11, 2024 and Information Technology on March 13, 2024, the news agency reported.

The date sheet has been issued well in advance so that the students can prepare for the examinations.

"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, reported the PTI.

"The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date," he added, as per the PTI.

For class 10, on February 15, exams for five subjects are scheduled---Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa.

Similarly, on the first day, exams for four subjects are scheduled for class 12. They are --Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital market operation and Physical activity trainer.

In March this year, the Central Board of Secondary Examination had announced results of the class 10 and class 12 board exams on Friday. The overall pass percentages had witnessed a significant drop compared to last year, standing at 93.12 and 87.33 per cent for class 10 and class 12 , respectively. The board has decided to stop awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' examination scores, CBSE officials said.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!