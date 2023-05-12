Breaking News
CBSE Class 10 results declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

Updated on: 12 May,2023 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

he board has also announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition"

CBSE Class 10 results declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 10 results with 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year.


The board has also announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition".



The board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores, officials told the news agency PTI.


"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official told PTI.

Girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27.

In the Trivandrum region, 99.91 per cent of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 board exam while in Guwahati, 76.90 per cent have qualified.

According to the CBSE official statement, a total of 28471 schools participated in the CBSE Board exams in India and in 26 countries while the total number of students registered for CBSE 10th exams 2023 was 21,86,485.

CBSE Class 10 results: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth and mother’s name and submit to view your result online

