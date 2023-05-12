CBSE Class 12 results declared; 87.33 per cent students pass board exams

Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 12 results, with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

The board stated that 87.33 per cent of students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year. The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.

However, the Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 per cent.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.

"No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official told news agency PTI.

The board has recently released an official notice regarding the security pin for DigiLocker.

As per reports, CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in.

It must further be noted that the mark sheets and passing certificates will be uploaded on the DigiLocker for the applicants who appeared for the exams.

Applicants who appeared for the exam can download their results online by simply activating their CBSE Result DigiLocker Accounts.

Students have to use their security pins, activate their accounts so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates.

Students can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps.