Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > CBSE curriculum to be fully implemented up to Class XII by 2028 Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse

CBSE curriculum to be fully implemented up to Class XII by 2028: Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse

Updated on: 24 March,2025 10:04 PM IST  |  Maharashtra
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Making a statement in both houses of the state legislature, Dada Bhuse said that the new curriculum will come into force for standard one from 2025 and cover all the classes till 12th in 2028

CBSE curriculum to be fully implemented up to Class XII by 2028: Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
CBSE curriculum to be fully implemented up to Class XII by 2028: Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse
x
00:00

Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse on Monday stated that the CBSE curriculum will be implemented in the state till Class XII by 2028, as per the PTI.


Making a statement in both houses of the state legislature, Dada Bhuse said that the new curriculum will come into force for standard one from 2025 and cover all the classes till 12th in 2028.


"In 2026, standards 2, 3, 4 and 6th will be covered, while 2027 will cover standards 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th. In 2028, 8th, 10th and 12th will be covered," Bhuse informed, reported PTI.


Bhuse additionally stated that the work on producing Class I text books as per the new curriculum is in progress and Balbharti has been entrusted with the task of making necessary changes in the curriculum of the state education board.

"The new curriculum will focus on continuous and comprehensive evaluation and not just the final examinations. It will help development of soft skills of the students and the will help to disseminate quality education. The CBSE curriculum will help students to prepare better for competitive examinations," Bhuse said, reported PTI.

The statement was made after the decision was criticised. 

However, the minister defended the decision, stating that the new BalBharati textbooks will provide students with practical knowledge, with a focus on technology.

Maharashtra to adopt CBSE from academic year 2025-26: Education minister Dada Bhuse

Dada Bhuse said the CBSE pattern will be implemented in two phases in the state, where currently the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts exams for Class X (SSC or Secondary School Certificate) and Class XII (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate).

Maharashtra will adopt the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from academic year 2025-26, state school education minister Dada Bhuse said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Bhuse said the CBSE pattern will be implemented in two phases in the state, where currently the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts exams for Class X (SSC or Secondary School Certificate) and Class XII (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate), reported PTI.

In the first phase, the CBSE pattern will be implemented in standard 1 and in the coming year, teachers and education officers will be trained for CBSE pattern, he said.

Next year, the CBSE pattern will be adopted in remaining standards in two phases, he added.

While adopting the CBSE pattern, it will be ensured that Maharashtra's history, geography and Marathi language will be a part of curriculum, the minister asserted, reported PTI.

NCP (SP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, during the day, wrote a letter to Bhuse citing concerns over adoption of CBSE, reported PTI.

It is very painful that the state is adopting CBSE Board over SSC, she said while claiming the government's move was detrimental to Marathi language and culture.

She said parents should be given the option to choose between different boards that are available, including the state's SSC.

Sule also raised concern about whether the CBSE pattern will be able to do justice to the state's history and language.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra India news national news central board of secondary education Education news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK