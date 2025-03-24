Making a statement in both houses of the state legislature, Dada Bhuse said that the new curriculum will come into force for standard one from 2025 and cover all the classes till 12th in 2028

Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse on Monday stated that the CBSE curriculum will be implemented in the state till Class XII by 2028, as per the PTI.

Making a statement in both houses of the state legislature, Dada Bhuse said that the new curriculum will come into force for standard one from 2025 and cover all the classes till 12th in 2028.

"In 2026, standards 2, 3, 4 and 6th will be covered, while 2027 will cover standards 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th. In 2028, 8th, 10th and 12th will be covered," Bhuse informed, reported PTI.

Bhuse additionally stated that the work on producing Class I text books as per the new curriculum is in progress and Balbharti has been entrusted with the task of making necessary changes in the curriculum of the state education board.

"The new curriculum will focus on continuous and comprehensive evaluation and not just the final examinations. It will help development of soft skills of the students and the will help to disseminate quality education. The CBSE curriculum will help students to prepare better for competitive examinations," Bhuse said, reported PTI.

The statement was made after the decision was criticised.

However, the minister defended the decision, stating that the new BalBharati textbooks will provide students with practical knowledge, with a focus on technology.

NCP (SP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, during the day, wrote a letter to Bhuse citing concerns over adoption of CBSE, reported PTI.

It is very painful that the state is adopting CBSE Board over SSC, she said while claiming the government's move was detrimental to Marathi language and culture.

She said parents should be given the option to choose between different boards that are available, including the state's SSC.

Sule also raised concern about whether the CBSE pattern will be able to do justice to the state's history and language.

(With inputs from PTI)