Celebrity fashion designer found dead at her Hyderabad residence, cops suspect suicide

Prathyusha worked as a fashion designer for several leading Bollywood and Tollywood personalities

Famous celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Prathyusha used to run a fashion studio in Banjara Hills and had top clients from Tollywood, Bollywood and also from other sectors.

The 35-year-old was found lying in the bathroom and her dead body has been shifted to Osmania hospital for PME, said Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills.

She is suspected to have died by suicide.

The police, who initially treated it as a death under suspicious circumstances, later found a suicide note. She reportedly wrote that she was fed up with her lonely life, saying that this was not the life she was aspiring for.

The watchman told the police that Prathyusha had come to the boutique on Saturday morning and when she did not come out till afternoon, he went to check on her. As she did not respond to repeated knocks on the door, he alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

Police have seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom. A case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to a suspicious death and a further probe will be carried out.

