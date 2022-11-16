Central agencies quick to act against Opposition but not against BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Her comments were in an apparent reference to BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, whose flat deed was recovered from the residence of Prasanna Roy, one of the SSC scam accused

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the central agencies are prompt in taking action against Opposition leaders but refrain from doing so when those from the BJP are involved in corruption.

Her comments were in an apparent reference to BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, whose flat deed was recovered from the residence of Prasanna Roy, one of the SSC scam accused.

"Partha Chatterjee was arrested after documents in his name were found in the residence of Arpita Mukherjee. That was right. Law will take its course.

"But why is the BJP leader, whose flat deed was seized from the residence of one of the accused, not arrested? It seems the central agencies are swift in taking action against Opposition leaders but they are not so prompt when it comes to BJP leaders," she said while leaving for Kolkata after her two-day visit to Jhargram.

Also Read: Firearms being smuggled from across borders to separate north Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

A copy of the deed of a flat owned by Ghosh was found during a CBI raid on Roy's residence.

The BJP, leader, however, said he has not committed any wrong and is ready for probe.

"Prasanna Roy and I live in the same housing society. He was heading the society's welfare committee. I had given him a copy of the flat deed as it was needed for changing the name of the electricity connection. I have made an income tax declaration and bought the flat after taking a bank loan. The TMC is trying to create an issue," Ghosh said.

The former state BJP president said he is ready for any probe by central or state agencies.

"Let the state government probe it. I have committed no wrong," he said.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, was also arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in Kolkata.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.