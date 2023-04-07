Central Railway to operate special traffic and power block on Saturday, Sunday; check complete details 

In a statement, the Central Railway said, the Central Railway will operate special traffic and power block on 5th and 6th line and Up/Down slow and fast line for launching of first open web girders for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Ltd bridge

Representational Pic

The Central Railway on Friday said that it will operate special traffic and power blocks on Saturday, Sunday.

In a statement, the Central Railway said, the Central Railway will operate special traffic and power block on 5th and 6th line and Up/Down slow and fast line for launching of first open web girders for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Ltd bridge no RFO-6 (parallel to existing Central Railway bridge no 48/2) between Kopar and Thakurli stations on 08/09.4.2023 (Sat/Sun mid-night) from 01.35 hrs to 05.05 hrs.

The Central Railway also shared the details of the traffic and power block.

Shadow Blocks :

Central Railway will also operate Shadow blocks for :-

• Launching of girders for Road Over Bridge at Titwala Up / Down line and EMU sidings on the above dates from 01.00 hrs to 04.45 hrs.

• Site acceptance test for modification of Electronic Interlocking (Dual Visual Display) at Vasind on Up / Down lines from 02.00 hrs to 04.30 hrs.

Due to this the train running pattern will be as under:-

Suburban

• Suburban services between Thane and Karjat / Kasara will remain cancelled from 00.20 hrs to 05.00 hrs.

• Last Local towards Karjat before the block: A 67 Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 23.51 hrs.

• Last Local towards Kasara before the block: TL 63 Titwala local leaving CSMT at 22.50 hrs.

• First Local towards CSMT after the block: Special CSMT local leaving Karjat at 04.10 hrs.

• First Local towards CSMT after the block: N4 CSMT local leaving Kasara at 04.59 hrs.

Also Read: Central Railway completes record 257 km doubling and multitracking last year

Long Distance Trains

Regulation / Diversion of Down trains

• 11087 Veraval-Pune express will be regulated at Bhiwandi for 1 hour

• 22177 CSMT-Varanasi express and 22538 LTT-Gorakhpur express will be diverted on slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations

Regulation of Up trains

• 18030 Shalimar-LTT express will be regulated at Asangaon station from 02.37 hrs to 04.30 hrs and will arrive destination 1 hour 50 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 12810 Howrah-CSMT express will be regulated at Atgaon station from 02.38 hrs to 04.25 hrs and will arrive destination 1 hour 40 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT express will be regulated at Khardi station from 02.55 hrs to 04.25 hrs and will arrive destination 1 hour 30 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 11402 Adilabad-CSMT express and 12152 Shalimar-LTT express will be regulated at Kasara station from 03.23 hrs to 04.30 hrs and will arrive destination 1 hour 50 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 12112 Amravati-CSMT express and 12106 Gondia-CSMT express will be regulated at Igatpuri station from 03.35 hrs to 04.25 hrs and will arrive at their destination 50 minutes to 1 hour later than its scheduled time.

Following Up trains will be diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva route

• 11020 Bhubhaneshwar-CSMT express

• 18519 Vishakapatnam-LTT express

• 12702 Hyderabad-CSMT express

• 11140 Gadag-CSMT express

• 22158 Chennai-CSMT express

• 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar express

17058 Up Devgiri express, 12618 Up Mangala-Lakshwadeep express, 12138 Up Punjab Mail will arrive at their destinations 15 to 20 mins behind scheduled time and all Mail/Express/Holiday special trains arriving late will be regulated / re-scheduled as per operational requirement.

"The passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks," the Central Railway said.