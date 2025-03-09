He accused the BJP of exploiting the emotions of lakhs of displaced persons from PoK, 80 per cent of whom are living below the poverty line

The SOS International, a leading body of displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), accused the BJP-led Centre on Sunday of failing to ensure their proper rehabilitation.

It alleged that the saffron party is using the narrative of reclaiming PoK for electoral gains.

"The unfortunate reality is that there is no concrete plan with the government to reclaim the PoK. Instead, this rhetoric is being pushed as a gimmick for elections," SOS International chairman Rajiv Chuni said in a statement here.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the emotions of lakhs of displaced persons from PoK, 80 per cent of whom are living below the poverty line.

"The BJP is discussing reclamation of PoK while ignoring the hardships endured by those displaced due to Pakistani aggression in 1947 in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch districts," Chuni said.

He alleged that the BJP-led Centre is trying to shift the narrative to focus solely on reclaiming PoK, not for national interest but to win elections.

Despite repeated pleas, Chuni said the government has failed to ensure proper rehabilitation of the displaced persons from PoK.

