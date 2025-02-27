Breaking News
Centre gave Rs 5L cr Amit Shah slams MK Stalin over funds delimitation

Centre gave Rs 5L cr: Amit Shah slams MK Stalin over funds, delimitation

Updated on: 27 February,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Coimbatore
Agencies |

Shah also accused Stalin of spreading a misinformation on the delimitation exercise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday denied any injustice to Tamil Nadu by the Centre as claimed by M K Stalin over fund allocation and described as diversionary attempts, the Chief Minister raking up the delimitation issue.


Refuting Stalin’s claims, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has provided Rs 5,08,337 crore to the state during the 2014-24 period. Shah also accused Stalin of spreading a misinformation on the delimitation exercise. 


Seeking to put to rest speculation on the subject, Shah asserted that no southern state including Tamil Nadu would see a reduction in the Parliamentary representation when delimitation will be done on a pro-rata basis. “All the leaders of DMK have got Master’s degree in corruption,” he charged.


While the people of the state were anguished over a number of issues, “the CM and his son (Udhayanidhi) have taken up some issue to divert public attention.” The central government has made it clear in the Lok Sabha that no southern state will lose even one seat after delimitation, the BJP veteran said.

