Centre issues advisory over vulgar content, warns OTT cos

Amid a row over vulgar jokes on social media, the Centre has cracked the whip and warned OTT platforms against transmitting content that is prohibited by the law.

In an advisory to over-the-top (OTT) platforms and self-regulatory bodies, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also asked them to strictly adhere to the Code of Ethics. It also asked to take appropriate proactive action for violation of the Code of Ethics by the platforms.

The ministry said it has received complaints from leaders, statutory organisations and public grievances regarding the alleged spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content published by certain publishers of online curated content and social media.

“In view of the above it is advised that the OTT platforms adhere to the various provisions of applicable laws, and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 while publishing content on their platforms, including stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics,” the advisory read. The advisory comes in the wake of the Supreme Court suggesting regulation on content on social media platforms.

