Centre's rejection of Delhi govt's R-Day tableau political move, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of scuttling the Delhi government's plans of showcasing its health and education models at the Republic Day parade by rejecting its tableau in a political move, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, the party's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the government was not provided any reason for the exclusion, reported PTI.

"This decision is driven by politics. The Delhi government wanted to showcase its education and health model at the Republic Day parade. But Delhi and Punjab tableaux were excluded from selection," she alleged, reported PTI.

Kakkar also claimed that the tableaux of BJP-governed states like Assam, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh have been given opportunities to showcase their tableaux continuously for the last five years, reported PTI.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the BJP for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade, calling it a step towards removing the word Punjab from the national anthem, reported PTI.

"If they have their way they will take out the word 'Punjab' from the national anthem," he told reporters, reported PTI.

He said that like the last year, this year too, Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day parade on January 26 will not be included, reported PTI.

"The Centre has discriminated against Punjab," alleged Mann, adding that both Punjab and Delhi are not on the list whose tableaux have been selected.

He also said that Centre was discriminating against non-BJP ruled states on various issues.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said they received a letter from the Centre on Wednesday, which shows that Punjab's tableau has not been included and they were only informed about the list of states whose tableaux have been selected, reported PTI.

"Every year on the occasion of Republic Day, through their tableaux various states showcase their culture and traditions," he said.

He said that this year the Centre had written a letter to the state "asking our willingness regarding the state's tableau. On August 4, 2023, we wrote a letter of willingness.." We proposed three tableaux from Punjab for shortlisting and even gave them designs for this, and our officers also held meetings in this regard with the Centre.

