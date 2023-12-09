Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi cabinet reshuffle Atishi gets Law department

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Law department

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Atishi now oversees 14 portfolios, which is the highest number of portfolios a minister in the Delhi government has right now

Delhi Education Minister Atishi. File Pic

In a cabinet rejig within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of the Law Department, divesting it from Minister Kailash Gahlot, to whom the Women and Child Development Department has been allocated.


The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation for the same was approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said the Delhi government on Friday. The decision to remove Kailash Gahlot from the helm of the law department came a day after LG VK Saxena recalled files related to the judicial infrastructure following a delay by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in clearing them. Atishi now oversees 14 portfolios, which is the highest number of portfolios a minister in the Delhi government has right now.


Invoking Rule 19(5) of ToBR of GNCTD, 1993, Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Thursday directed officials to submit pending files delayed by the AAP government within three days.These files have been pending with the Minister (Law), GNCTD, for up to six months and pertain to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the capital.


The Lt Governor said that the inordinate delay caused by the AAP government in disposing of these files was affecting the efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness of the judicial system in contravention of the Supreme Court's initiatives to introduce technical innovations in the administration of justice.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

