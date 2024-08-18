Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Champai Soren heads to Delhi amid BJP speculation

Champai Soren heads to Delhi amid BJP speculation

Updated on: 19 August,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Ranchi/Jamshedpur
Agencies |

Top

Former Jharkhand chief minister denies joining the saffron party, calls Delhi visit ‘personal’

Champai Soren heads to Delhi amid BJP speculation

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren speaks with the media upon his arrival at Delhi airport, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Champai Soren heads to Delhi amid BJP speculation
x
00:00

JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP, sources said.


A close associate of Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday.



He refused to divulge further details.


Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn’t met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a “personal” visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations. “I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am...” he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, “I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi bharatiya janata party ranchi news national news Jharkhand

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK