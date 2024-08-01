According to Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, the BJP legislators 'misbehaved' with male and female marshals and flouted norms by uploading videos on social media platforms from inside the House

Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said he was "forced" to suspend 18 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday as they indulged in "hooliganism" and "violated the decorum of the House".



The saffron party legislators misbehaved with male and female marshals and flouted norms by uploading videos on social media platforms from inside the House, Mahto told reporters after the Assembly was adjourned till Friday.



"I am deeply saddened by the conduct of BJP MLAs. It is a black day in the 24 years of Jharkhand's history," he said.

The legislators were removed by marshals after they refused to leave the House on Thursday.



The Speaker took action against the BJP members after they created ruckus in the House in protest against the eviction of the Opposition MLAs by marshals on the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their queries.

Several BJP MLAs of Jharkhand spent Wednesday night in the Assembly lobby after marshals evicted them from the well of the House where they were protesting against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their questions on key issues including employment.

The Speaker said the Assembly Ethics Committee will probe the matter and submit a report to him within a week.

He then adjourned the house till 12.30 pm.

BJP legislators told reporters outside the assembly that democracy was "murdered" by the Speaker at the behest of the JMM-led government in the state.

Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri claimed that Thursday's act showed that the state government has turned into a dictator.

"We requested the government to reply to questions on issues related to the people. What happened is an attempt to suppress the voice of opposition MLAs," Bauri said.

(With PTI inputs)