Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Fadnavis tells Council that move is already in the works and will be completed soon

HM Devendra Fadnavis: AI cameras in pubs and bars mandatory

The Porsche involved in the accident that claimed two lives in Pune on May 19. Pic/X (right) Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council on Thursday that the installation of AI-based CCTV cameras in pubs and bars has been made mandatory and the implementation process had already started in the state. The excise department had taken a decision in this regard, setting a deadline of 14 days last month, after a hit-and-run case by a drunk underage driver in Pune. The issue is on the anvil in view of similar cases in Mumbai and elsewhere.

