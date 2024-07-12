HM Devendra Fadnavis: AI cameras in pubs and bars mandatory

Fadnavis tells Council that move is already in the works and will be completed soon

The Porsche involved in the accident that claimed two lives in Pune on May 19. Pic/X (right) Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council on Thursday that the installation of AI-based CCTV cameras in pubs and bars has been made mandatory and the implementation process had already started in the state. The excise department had taken a decision in this regard, setting a deadline of 14 days last month, after a hit-and-run case by a drunk underage driver in Pune. The issue is on the anvil in view of similar cases in Mumbai and elsewhere.