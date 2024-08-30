Soren, who quit Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Wednesday, had initially expressed that he made the decision to join the BJP since he believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's vision for India's development.

Champai Soren. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Champai Soren jumps ship; joins BJP with son x 00:00

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, on Friday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Soren, who quit Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Wednesday, had initially expressed that he made the decision to join the BJP since he believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's vision for India's development.

ADVERTISEMENT

#WATCH | Ranchi: Former Jharkhand CM and ex-JMM leader Champai Soren joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi. pic.twitter.com/iucd87XJmW — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

Soren had previously said that he had contemplated retiring from politics after reportedly being snubbed by the JMM, however, the passion of his supporters and the general public encouraged him to stay. He had also briefly considered floating his own political party before announcing that he has chosen to join BJP.

"Today I had started a new chapter. Initially, I thought of taking retirement, but later witnessing the enthusiasm of workers and the public, I thought of being actively involved in politics. Later, I also thought of forming a new organization, but due to time constraints and the unique dynamics in Jharkhand, I decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after much contemplation," Champai Soren had previously said while announcing that he will be joining the saffron party.

This is breaking news, further details awaited