Chandra Grahan 2023: What Is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse? All you need to know

We have associated a lot of myths, misunderstandings, and false notions with this celestial phenomenon

Eclipses are significant astronomical events that are rarely observed. Chandra Grahans, often referred to as lunar eclipses, take place when the Earth blocks the Moon from receiving light from the Sun. This happens when the Earth is in the centre of a straight line formed by the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon.

When the Earth blocks some of the Sun's direct light from the full Moon's surface and entirely or partially covers the Moon with its penumbra, or outer shadow, we experience a penumbral lunar eclipse.

However, we have associated a lot of myths, misunderstandings, and false notions with this celestial phenomenon.

Significance of eclipses

Since it is thought that any planetary motion or location of celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Moon, may have an impact on a person's health, eclipses are thought to be of utmost importance.

Similar to this, tradition holds that alterations in the Sun's and Moon's positions can have an effect on pregnancy. Because of this, pregnant women are frequently advised to take special precautions to reduce their exposure to dangers in various cultures, communities, and geographic locations. Many people retain the opinion that prevention is superior to cure, whether or not they actually believe it.

There are a lot of urban legends concerning eclipses in India. These odd traditions include, among others, warning expectant women to take extra precautions, encouraging people not to leave food unattended during the eclipse out of worry for contamination, taking a bath straight after the eclipse, foregoing sexual activity while the eclipse is occurring, and more.

Mythology behind Lunar Eclipse

In the past, people believed that eclipses were caused by Rahu and Ketu, two demons infamous for "eating" the Sun and the Moon, respectively.The fact that these instances involved demons made everything unlucky. Superstitions regarding our most basic needs (eating) and crucial periods of life (pregnancy) eventually emerged as a result of generations passing down this "bad omen" label for eclipses.

Timing of lunar eclipse

On May 5, India will experience the unique Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The eclipse will continue from 8:45 p.m. to 1:02 a.m. (Indian time) on Friday, reaching its peak at 10:56 p.m. Additionally, observers will be treated to subtle changes in the Moon's colour and shadow during this time.

Lunar Eclipse effect on pregnancy and widespread perception

Historical beliefs have held that solar and lunar eclipses are dangerous for expecting mothers. To safeguard both their own health and the health of their unborn offspring, pregnant women are urged to take special care during the eclipse.

It is popularly thought that women shouldn't leave their houses during the eclipse since doing so could jeopardise their unborn children and possibly result in premature birth, despite the fact that there is no scientific proof to back up the assertions. Due to how deeply ingrained these cultural myths and beliefs are, many people have even attempted to refute them. Nevertheless, some people continue to practise these traditions.

Guidelines for expecting mothers

Claims that the moon eclipse can affect pregnant women are not backed up by reliable data or credible scientific studies. For those of you who still want to exercise caution, here is a list of dos and don'ts:

Avoid going outside and abstain from eating any food that was cooked prior to the eclipse.

Pregnant women must take a break from work and relax during the eclipse.

- Refrain from consuming any food or liquids while there is an eclipse.

- To keep the eclipse's light from entering your home, cover the windows with thick drapes, newspapers, or cardboard.

- Take a bath after the eclipse.

Despite the fact that eclipses frequently occur, it is impossible to say if they have any impact on a person's health or capacity for pregnancy. In the end, it depends on your values and the direction you go in.

Above all, prioritise your health and wellbeing over myths and misconceptions.

FAQ's

Can you get sick during a lunar eclipse?

Since it is thought that any planetary motion or location of celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Moon, may have an impact on a person's health, eclipses are thought to be of utmost importance.

What effects do lunar eclipses have on pregnant women?

There is no scientific evidence to support the ancient ideas that pregnant women should take more measures for both their personal health and the health of the unborn child.

What should a pregnant woman stay away from during the lunar eclipse?

Pregnant women are advised to stay inside during the lunar eclipse, abstain from food and drink, and take a bath after it is done. Additionally, they must stay inside during the eclipse.