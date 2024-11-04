Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the sun that is celebrated in several Indian states and even outside the country. The festival will be celebrated this year from November 5 to 8

Delhi CM Atishi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday reviewed the preparations for Chhath Puja at ITO ghat and said that at more than 1000 locations Chhath ghats are being prepared, reported news agency ANI.

"Today, Chhath ghats are being made at more than 1000 locations in the city. All our ministers and MLAs are inspecting the Chhath ghats...I urge the BJP not to do politics over Chhath puja," Atishi told reporters.

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the sun that is celebrated in several Indian states and even outside the country. The festival will be celebrated this year from November 5 to 8.

Meanwhile, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj continued his attack on the BJP for allegedly preventing people from offering prayers at certain locations in the capital.

"Chirag Delhi Chhath Ghat has become a cantonment. After the police, now the CRPF battalion is also present. If the public is with BJP then why is there so much fear?," the MLA posted on X

Earlier, the Delhi CM criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for engaging in "cheap politics," alleging that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is obstructing Purvanchalis from celebrating Chhath Puja by keeping the gates closed.

Notably, DDA is a statutory body that comes under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Atishi claimed that the Delhi development authority was banning entry of people into the Chhath Ghaat in Greater Kailash.

Earlier, Atishi declared a public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja, calling it an "important festival" for the residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, reported ANI.

This festival witnesses a high participation rate of women, is marked with fanfare, and is also regarded as an occasion to take a break from household chores and be refreshed.

It is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

Chhath Puja spans over four days and is one of the most significant and rigorous festivals, involving strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

(With inputs from ANI)