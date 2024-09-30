The Delhi Chief Minister had announced that various Aam Aadmi Party ministers have been assigned responsibility for different road areas in the city

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with other MLAs and members of the Aam Aadmi party, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai inspected the condition of roads in the national capital on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspected the condition of roads in the Okhla area of the national capital.

This is part of the Delhi government's road assessment and repair plan.

Atishi will oversee South and South East Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj is in charge of East Delhi, Gopal Rai will handle North East Delhi, Imran Hussain will manage Central and New Delhi, Kailash Gehlot is responsible for South West Delhi and Outer Delhi, while Mukesh Shehrawat oversees North West Delhi, reported ANI.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected several roads along with Atishi and asserted that a report should be prepared on all the roads under the PWD. The AAP supremo also handed over a letter to Atishi in the state assembly urging immediate repair of the damaged roads, reported ANI.

Speaking to the media, after inspection of the condition of roads in the Okhla area, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, "For two days, Arvind Kejriwal and I inspected the roads of Delhi and found that the condition of roads is very bad... Arvind Kejriwal has given a call to all the party MLAs and ministers to work towards restoring the roads of Delhi at the earliest. Every inch of the 1400 km stretched PWD roads will be inspected. In the next three to four months, all roads will be restored. We will try to give pothole-free roads to the people of Delhi by Diwali. The opposition did everything it could to stop us from working. Now that Arvind Kejriwal is out of the jail, we will work under his guidance", reported ANI.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the condition of roads in the Patparganj area of Delhi.

"On the instructions of Arvind Kejriwal, I and Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected a few roads in Delhi. We observed that many roads were in bad condition. In some places, work was going on and the road had been dug up for the last 7-8 months. Potholes have been left open in some places. We will work on it and the roads will be renovated. BJP has destroyed all the roads of Delhi to trouble the people of Delhi... Now that Arvind Kejriwal is back, all the pending work will be completed quickly... Arvind Kejriwal has instructed the CM as well as all ministers to work on a war footing and work on the conditions of roads in Delhi," Sisodia said while speaking to the media, reported ANI.

Gopal Rai, who inspected the condition of roads in the Babarpur area (North East Delhi), while speaking to the media said that the condition of roads has worsened after Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail.

"After the rains in Delhi, potholes have formed on the roads everywhere. Ever since they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, the condition of Delhi's roads has worsened. We ourselves decided that we will inspect the roads and get them repaired as soon as possible," Gopal Rai said while speaking to the media. Earlier, the former CM assured residents that the halted work would resume, referencing the delay that occurred during his recent jail term, reported ANI.

Kejriwal called for a city-wide assessment of roads and said that all legislators and ministers would participate in the inspection, and repairs of roads within the next two to three days, reported ANI.

"I visited DU with Atishi yesterday as well. The road was damaged. Today, we have come here. So, I would like to urge Atishi to have an assessment of all the PWD roads in Delhi in the next 3-4 days. All our MLAs and ministers will hit the road and have this assessment. Repair work on all the roads that are damaged will be done on war footing in the next few months so that people do not face any problems. I was in jail and that is why they stopped a lot of work but I would like to assure the people that I am here. All halted works will resume," Kejriwal said while speaking to the media, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)