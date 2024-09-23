The new Cabinet has a long list of projects, schemes and new initiatives awaiting action.

File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article AAP leader Atishi takes charge as the eighth Delhi Chief Minister x 00:00

AAP leader Atishi On Monday took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi and said she would work like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's Khadun' (wooden slippers) on Ayodhya's throne, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, Atishi refused to sit on the chair used by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that his chair would remain unoccupied in the office. She sat on a white chair, which was placed beside Kejriwal's chair.

Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva condemed Atishi saying it was an "insult" to the post of the chief minister.

Atishi has kept the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD, as cited by PTI.

"I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said after taking charge, PTI reported.

"Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, which said his arrest was carried out with ill-intentions. Had there been somebody else, they wouldn't have even thought for a moment and sat on the chief minister's chair, but he chose to resign," she said.

Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat, who was given the portfolios of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

Criticising Atrishi, Sachdeva claims her gesture was an "insult" to the constitutional rules and the post of chief minister, as cited by PTI.

"What she did was not ideal. Through her gesture, she has not only insulted the post of chief minister but also hurt the feelings of the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer -- whether he will run the government through a remote control," he said.

The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of projects, schemes and new initiatives awaiting action to br launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls next year in February.

(With Inputs from PTI)