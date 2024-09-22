Breaking News
Updated on: 22 September,2024 09:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The individual identified as Rohit was arrested, while the black car used for transporting the illegal firecrackers was also seized.

A man has been detained for allegedly smuggling illegal fireworks of around 65kg into the national captial ahead of Diwali, police said on Sunday, ANI reported.


The suspect was identified as Rohit. He was caught smuggling loads of illegal firecrackers from Ghaziabad in a car, an official said.



According to ANI, the Delhi Police stated that on the night of September 20-21, to prevent crime, a team of police was on night patrol duty in the area of Nihal Vihar Police Station. At around 3:15 am, officers spotted a black car heading towards Sunday Bazar near Chander Vihar, Nihal Vihar. They signaled the vehicle to stop and proceeded to search the car after they found it suspicious. During the search, they found four plastic bags filled with firecrackers placed on the rear and middle seats of the car. When questioned about the bags, the driver was unable to provide a proper explanation. And while he was being questioned, the other two individuals in the car managed to escape.


The driver was recognised as Rohit, after further investigation, two suspects are wanted in the case.

According to ANI, Rohit was arrested, while the black car used for transporting the illegal firecrackers was also seized.

A case was registered under section 288/125/3(5) BNS and 9(B) of the Explosives Act 1984, at Nihal Vihar Police Station. 

An investigation into the matter is underway.

To address air pollution during the winter, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the production, sale, and usage of firecrackers in Delhi, as cited by ANI. The ban will remain in effect till January 1, 2025.

"In an effort to control rising pollution levels during winter, the Kejriwal government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers. Online sales and delivery of firecrackers are also prohibited. These restrictions will remain in place until January 1, 2025," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in an earlier statement.

Rai also announced that drones will be used by the Environment Department to monitor the air quality at pollution hotspots as part of a 21-point plan to tackle air pollution during the winter season, ANI reported.

"For the first time in Delhi, the Environment Department will deploy drones for real-time air quality monitoring at pollution hotspots, as part of the 21-point Winter Action Plan to curb air pollution in the cold season," Rai had earlier said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

