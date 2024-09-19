Drones strike large military depot deep inside Russia

The attack was carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service, along with Ukraine’s Intelligence and Special Operations Forces, a Kyiv official said

Vehicles drive along a burning in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. PIC/AFP

Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge blaze and prompting the evacuation of some local residents, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday. Ukraine claimed the strike destroyed Russian military warehouses in Toropets, a town in Russia’s Tver region about 380 km northwest of Moscow and about 500 km from the border with Ukraine.

The attack was carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service, along with Ukraine’s Intelligence and Special Operations Forces, a Kyiv official said. Meanwhile, a senior US diplomat said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recently announced—but still confidential—plan for winning the war “can work” and help end the conflict.

