Ukraine: Russian bombing in Kharkiv kills 94-year-old woman, leaves 42 injured

Updated on: 16 September,2024 04:56 PM IST  |  Kharkiv
mid-day online correspondent |

A 94-year-old woman was killed while 42 others were left injured as Russia launched another series of attacks with a guided bomb striking a multi-storey building in Ukraine’s largest city, Kharkiv, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials.

A 94-year-old woman was killed while 42 others were injured after Russia launched another series of attacks with a guided bomb striking a multi-storey building in Ukraine’s largest city, Kharkiv, ANI report stated citing Al Jazeera report. 


The woman’s was recovered from the ninth floor of the building, which caught fire after it was hit by the bomb, the prosecutors said.



Firefighters recovered her body after the blaze engulfed at least four floors. Twelve other buildings were also damaged in the strike.


According to an ANI report, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the bomb struck the 10th floor, injuring 42 people, including three children.

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged the country's Western allies to provide weapons that could target areas deep inside Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

"Every Russian strike of this nature, every instance of Russian terror, like today in Kharkiv...this proves that there must be long-range capability and it must be sufficient," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Russia had also struck the Sumy and Donetsk regions on Sunday with guided bombs, adding that Moscow has carried out "at least 100 such air attacks" daily.

Notably, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia started its "full-scale invasion" of the country in February 2022. However, Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

In another Russian attack on Kharkiv earlier this month, 47 people were injured in the missile strike.

The strike, hit a shopping mall and a major sports centre in the Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts, not far from the Russian border.

Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration said the US is getting ready to send a sizable aid package to Ukraine in the upcoming weeks.

White House National Security Advisor - Jake Sullivan stated on Saturday that President Biden will meet with Zelenskyy, this month, and that Washington is preparing a "substantial" round of further help for Kyiv.

"I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing," Sullivan said.

