US, UK pledge almost USD 1.5 billion to help Ukraine

US’ Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy with President Zelensky. Pic/AP

The US and Britain pledged nearly $1.5 billion in additional aid to Ukraine on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv by their top diplomats as Ukrainian officials renewed their pleas to use Western-provided missiles against targets deeper inside Russia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced more than $700 million in humanitarian aid, while British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that his country would provide another $782 million in assistance and loan guarantees.

Much of the effort was aimed at bolstering the energy grid that Russia has repeatedly pounded ahead of an expected difficult winter. Blinken and Lammy travelled to Kyiv on a rare joint tour to underscore their commitment to the country in its war. Air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly during the visit, delaying them and resulting in the cancellation of a wreath-laying ceremony.

