Meanwhile, Russian strikes in Lviv kill at least 7; more than 30 injured

Damaged residential buildings following the missile attack in Lviv. Pic/X

Listen to this article Death toll in Ukraine attack rises to 53 x 00:00

The death toll from the Russian attack on Poltava climbed to 53 as another body was recovered from the rubble, according to the State Emergency Service. The devastating strike also left 298 people injured, as reported by Kyiv Independent. Notably, a Russian strike in the city of Poltava targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital and partially destroyed one of the telecommunications institute’s buildings. The attack on Tuesday had claimed the lives of 41 people and left more than 180 injured.

ADVERTISEMENT



Smoke rises from a building destroyaed by a Russian strike in Lviv. Pic/AP

“The rescuers worked all night, organised into shifts,” State Emergency Service spokesperson Oleksandr Khoruzhnyi said on air on national television, according to Kyiv Independent. State Emergency Service confirmed that 25 people have been pulled to safety, including 11 who were previously trapped under debris. Five more people may remain trapped as of 10:30 am on September 4.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to his X handle and informed about the Russian strike in Lviv and Kryvyi Rih and said, “Russian missiles have hit our cities and people. A strike on Lviv killed seven people, including a 14-year-old girl. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims.” Zelensky said that more than 30 people were injured, with ordinary residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities in the city being damaged.

Ukraine’s foreign minister resigns



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Pic/AFP

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine’s most recognisable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Kuleba, 43, didn’t give a reason for stepping down. Four other Cabinet ministers also tendered their resignations, making the Cabinet reshuffle likely the biggest since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever