Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia fires another barrage of projectiles at Ukraine

Russia fires another barrage of projectiles at Ukraine

Updated on: 03 September,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Ukrainian forces have not achieved their goal of diverting Russian troops from the fighting there, he said

Russia fires another barrage of projectiles at Ukraine

A man examines an office center hit by a missile, in Kyiv. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Russia fires another barrage of projectiles at Ukraine
x
00:00

Russia launched an overnight barrage of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, officials said Monday, as children prepared their return to school across the country after the summer vacation and some found classes canceled due to damage from the attack.


Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours. Debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell in every district of Kyiv, injuring three people and damaging two kindergartens, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said. City authorities reported multiple fires. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Ukraine’s Kursk assault will not prevent Russian forces from advancing in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have not achieved their goal of diverting Russian troops from the fighting there, he said.



“The main task that the enemy set for themselves—to stop our offensive in Donbas—they haven’t achieved it,” Putin told school students during a trip to southern Siberia. He said Ukraine’s Kursk offensive will fail and Kyiv will want “to move to peace talks.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news russia ukraine International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK