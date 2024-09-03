Russia fires another barrage of projectiles at Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have not achieved their goal of diverting Russian troops from the fighting there, he said

A man examines an office center hit by a missile, in Kyiv. Pic/AFP

Russia launched an overnight barrage of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, officials said Monday, as children prepared their return to school across the country after the summer vacation and some found classes canceled due to damage from the attack.

Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours. Debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell in every district of Kyiv, injuring three people and damaging two kindergartens, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said. City authorities reported multiple fires. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Ukraine’s Kursk assault will not prevent Russian forces from advancing in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have not achieved their goal of diverting Russian troops from the fighting there, he said.

“The main task that the enemy set for themselves—to stop our offensive in Donbas—they haven’t achieved it,” Putin told school students during a trip to southern Siberia. He said Ukraine’s Kursk offensive will fail and Kyiv will want “to move to peace talks.”

