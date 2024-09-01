Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia downs over 150 Ukrainian drones

Russia downs over 150 Ukrainian drones

Updated on: 02 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that falling debris from one of the two drones shot down over the city caused a fire at an oil refinery

Ukrainian emergency workers inspect a heavily damaged residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv. Pic/AFP

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the city of Moscow and nine over the surrounding Moscow region, the defense ministry said Sunday.


Forty-six of the drones were over the Kursk region, where Ukraine has sent its forces in recent weeks in the largest incursion onto Russian soil since World War II. A further were 34 over the Bryansk region, 28 over the Voronezh region, and 14 over the Belgorod region—all of which border Ukraine.



Drones were also shot down deeper into Russia, including one each in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, and the Ivanovo region, northeast of the Russian capital. Russia’s Defense Ministry said drones were intercepted over 15 regions, while one other governor said a drone was shot down over his region, too.


Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that falling debris from one of the two drones shot down over the city caused a fire at an oil refinery.

