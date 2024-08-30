Russia bombards Ukraine for third time in four days

Air defenses stopped two missiles and 60 drones, and 14 other drones presumably fell before reaching their target, it said

Russian soldiers fire towards Ukrainian positions. Pic/AFP

Russia conducted a heavy aerial attack on Ukraine for the third time in four days Thursday, again launching missiles and scores of drones that mostly were intercepted, Ukraine’s air force said. Russian forces fired five missiles and 74 Shahed drones at Ukrainian targets, an air force statement said. Air defenses stopped two missiles and 60 drones, and 14 other drones presumably fell before reaching their target, it said.

Authorities in the capital, Kyiv, said debris of destroyed drones fell in three districts of the city, causing minor damage to civilian infrastructure but no injuries. Meanwhile, the Russian military said Thursday it had thwarted an overnight attack on Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces destroyed three Ukrainian sea drones aimed at the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Pressure to permit strikes in Russia

The European Union’s top diplomat on Thursday ramped up pressure on Ukraine’s international backers to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they provide the conflict-ravaged country to allow its armed forces to strike targets inside Russia. The US restricts the use of long-range ballistic missiles it provides to Ukraine and some EU members also limit the use of their weapons.

