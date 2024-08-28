Russian missiles and drones hit targets across Ukraine

In the Kyiv region, which had struggled with blackouts after Monday’s onslaught, five air alerts were called during the night

A heavily damaged hotel following an air attack in Kryvyi Rig. Pic/AFP

Nighttime Russian drone and missile attacks struck across Ukraine, killing at least four people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, a day after a heavy barrage pounded energy facilities throughout the country.

Zelensky said the attacks included 81 drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles and that 16 people were injured. He did not say where the four deaths occurred, but two people died in a strike on a residential building in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration.

“We will undoubtedly respond to Russia for this and all other attacks. Crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished.” Zelensky wrote on X.

In the Kyiv region, which had struggled with blackouts after Monday’s onslaught, five air alerts were called during the night.

China calls in support for Ukraine peace

China called on Tuesday for more countries to endorse its peace plan for Ukraine, after a round of diplomacy with Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa. Li Hui, China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, called the three countries representative of the Global South and important forces in promoting world peace. “They have maintained communication with Russia and Ukraine and stay committed to negotiation,” Li said.

