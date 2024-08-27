Breaking News
Russia unleashes massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine

Updated on: 27 August,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv. Power and water supplies in the city have been disrupted in Ukraine by the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said

Rescuers at the site of a missile attack in Dnipro region. Pic/AFP

Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine on Monday that appeared to target energy infrastructure. At least three people were reported killed.


The barrage began around midnight and continued beyond daybreak in what appeared to be Russia’s biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks. According to Ukraine’s air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving toward eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles.



Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv. Power and water supplies in the city have been disrupted by the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.


In the wake of the barrage, the city administration announced plans to open ‘points of invincibility’—shelter-type places where people can charge their devices and get refreshments during energy blackouts. Such points were first opened in Ukraine in the fall of 2022, when Russia targeted the country’s energy infrastructure with weekly barrages.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

