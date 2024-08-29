Breaking News
Russian missile targets Ukrainian city in mourning

Russian missile targets Ukrainian city in mourning

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

The latest attack on the city struck civilian infrastructure, wounding four people, local administration head Oleksandr Vilkul said on social media

Russian missile targets Ukrainian city in mourning

Ukrainians walk in front of their damaged houses. Pic/AFP

Russian missile targets Ukrainian city in mourning
A Russian missile slammed into Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, local authorities said, just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s home city was observing an official day of mourning for an attack the previous day that killed four civilians at a hotel.


The latest attack on the city struck civilian infrastructure, wounding four people, local administration head Oleksandr Vilkul said on social media.



The previous attack on Tuesday, which also wounded five people in Kryvyi Rih in addition to the four dead, was part of a barrage of dozens of missiles and drones across Ukraine that Russia launched for a second consecutive day.


“When Kryvyi Rih is in mourning, the enemy attacks again. And it once again aims at civilians,” regional head Serhii Lysak said Wednesday. Russia stepped up its bombing of Ukraine on Monday, when it fired more than 100 missiles and a similar number of drones in its biggest onslaught in weeks.

100
No. of missiles that targeted Ukraine on Monday

