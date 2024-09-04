Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Four Ukrainian Cabinet ministers submit resignations ahead of expected govt shake up

Four Ukrainian Cabinet ministers submit resignations ahead of expected govt shake-up

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Kyiv
AP |

Top

There was no immediate reaction from the government to the offers of resignation, and it remains unclear whether any of the four ministers will be moved to other senior positions

Four Ukrainian Cabinet ministers submit resignations ahead of expected govt shake-up

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Listen to this article
Four Ukrainian Cabinet ministers submit resignations ahead of expected govt shake-up
x
00:00

Four Ukrainian Cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to parliament late Tuesday, ahead of an expected government reshuffle, according to the speaker's office.


Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna; Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin ' who has played a prominent role in boosting arms production ' Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, and Minister of the Environment Ruslan Strilets all submitted their resignation. There was no immediate reaction from the government to the offers of resignation, and it remains unclear whether any of the four ministers will be moved to other senior positions.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had indicated last week that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, while the head of his party in parliament said Tuesday that half of the current ministers were likely to be replaced. Ukraine is facing new major challenges in the war, as it struggles to hold back Russian gains in the east of the country and seeks to disrupt Moscow's plans with its recent incursion into the neighbouring Kursk region.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news ukraine russia Kharkiv International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK