Updated on: 03 September,2024 06:38 PM IST  |  Kyiv
AP |

Top

The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022

Fireman try to extinguish fire following the missile attack. Pic/AFP

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central region of Ukraine, killing at least 41 people and wounding 180 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.


The strike occurred in the Poltava region, Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.



The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022.


“One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Zelenskyy said.

“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation,” he added. He said he had ordered “a full and prompt investigation” into what happened. Zelenskyy didn't provide any further details.

Poltava is the name of a region and its capital city.

