Let us strike deeper inside Russia: Zelensky tells West

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting of the leaders was taking place during a dynamic moment in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as it conducts its first offensive operations of the war while facing a significant threat from Russian forces near the Donbas

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting. Pic/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed for more weapons support during a meeting Friday with top US military leaders and more than 50 partner nations in Germany, as Washington announced it would provide another $250 million in security assistance to Kyiv.

It was Zelensky’s first time in Ramstein to address the group, and he used the public appearance to stress that, in his view, what’s needed most now is for the US and the West to allow him to use the weapons they provided to strike deeper inside Russia—something the US has not supported. “We need to have this long-range capability, not only on the divided territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” Zelensky said.

