Home > News > World News > Article > Couple killed in Russian missile strike in Odesa

Couple killed in Russian missile strike in Odesa

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

It also said another Ukrainian drone was shot down Sunday morning over the western Ryazan region

Couple killed in Russian missile strike in Odesa

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) posing for a photo following a swap. Pic/AFP

Couple killed in Russian missile strike in Odesa
Two people died in a missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, local officials said, as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged drone and missile attacks.


The Ukrainian air force said Sunday it shot down 10 of the 14 drones and one of the three missiles Russia launched overnight. Oleh Kiper, Odesa’s regional governor, said the two who died in the suburbs of Odesa on Saturday night were a married couple, and that another person was wounded in the attack.



Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said it downed 29 Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday over western and southwestern regions, with no damage caused by the falling debris. It also said another Ukrainian drone was shot down Sunday morning over the western Ryazan region.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media on Sunday to again appeal for a shift in the West’s policy on the use of long-range weapons, noting that Russia had launched “around 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 strike drones against Ukraine” this week.

