The civic officials on Sunday said that three persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape when their vehicle caught fire on the Eastern Express Highway in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

The civic officials further said that the traffic on the busy Eastern Express Highway was affected for some time after the incident which took place at 11.15 pm on Saturday, reported PTI.

The three persons were travelling to Mumbra in Thane district from Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The car suddenly caught fire when it was near a temple on the Eastern Express Highway at Teen Hath Naka. Its occupants immediately jumped out to save their lives, he said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the blaze which completely gutted the car, the official said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The fire was put out after about half-an-hour, he said, reported PTI.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

'Tyre killers' to be installed on some stretches of Thane's Ghodbunder Road to manage traffic

The Thane civic body will install 'tyre killers' (spike barriers) on the arterial Ghodbunder Road to combat traffic congestion, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

He said heavy vehicles, comprising those exceeding 12.5 tonnes, often use this route despite restrictions, leading to quick wear and tear of the asphalt, creation of potholes and congestion, the official said, reported PTI.

"It was decided to install tyre killers at strategic locations, which will be monitored through CCTV. It will stop vehicles from entering from the wrong way and also reduce accidents. The civic body will ensure all information on these tyre killers are provided to citizens to avoid any untoward incident," he said, reported PTI.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Friday at the Thane Municipal Corporation. It was attended by civic chief Saurabh Rao, police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre as well as engineers from the Public Works Department.

(With inputs from PTI)