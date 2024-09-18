Breaking News
Chandrayaan 4 India to send astronauts to moon as cabinet approves new lunar mission

Chandrayaan-4: India to send astronauts to moon as cabinet approves new lunar mission

Updated on: 18 September,2024 03:58 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will achieve the foundational technologies for the landing of Indian astronauts on the moon (planned by year 2040) and return safely back to Earth, a statement issued by the Union cabinet said

Chandrayaan-4: India to send astronauts to moon as cabinet approves new lunar mission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 'Chandrayaan-4', a new lunar mission to develop and demonstrate the technologies needed for landing of Indian astronauts on the moon and safely bring them back to Earth, reported news agency PTI.


The Chandrayaan-4 mission will achieve the foundational technologies for the landing of Indian astronauts on the moon (planned by year 2040) and return safely back to Earth, a statement said.



"Major technologies that are required for docking/undocking, landing, safe return to earth and also accomplish lunar sample collection and analysis would be demonstrated," it added.


The total fund requirement for the technology demonstration mission Chandrayaan-4 is Rs 2,104.06 crore, the statement further revealed.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be responsible for the development of the spacecraft and the launch. The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months of approval with the participation of industry and academia, PTI reported.

All the critical technologies are envisaged to be indigenously developed, PTI said quoting the statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

