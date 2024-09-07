The mission, which began in June, marked Boeing's long-awaited crew debut, but it encountered numerous problems, including thruster failures and helium leaks.

Boeing Starliner (File Pic: X/NASA)

Boeing's maiden astronaut mission concluded on Friday night with an empty capsule landing in New Mexico, while two astronauts who were scheduled to return will remain in space until 2025. NASA concluded that returning on the Boeing Starliner was too risky owing to technological concerns.

According to the report, Wilmore and Williams were supposed to fly back in June, a week following their launch. However, technical issues arose throughout the journey, prompting NASA to decide against using Starliner for their return. The empty capsule, which was carrying old space station equipment, left on autopilot and landed successfully, despite further thruster difficulties during reentry.

NASA's commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, expressed relief at the safe landing but supported the choice not to have the astronauts onboard, noting that it was the correct option under the circumstances.

While Boeing did not attend the post-landing press conference, corporate management delivered a message to employees supporting NASA's decision and applauding the Starliner team's performance, the report added.

Boeing has had numerous delays and difficulties in the development of its crew transportation service. After NASA's space shuttles were retired, Boeing and SpaceX were contracted to provide transportation to the International Space Station. However, Boeing's 2019 test flight identified numerous faults, prompting a second test in 2022 to find additional concerns. The whole cost of repairs has surpassed USD 1 billion.

SpaceX, on the other hand, has successfully performed nine crew trips for NASA since 2020, with the tenth mission set for later this month. Wilmore and Williams are scheduled to return on that trip.

Despite the obstacles, Boeing has committed to continuing the Starliner program, to alternate launches with SpaceX for NASA's crew transport flights until the ISS is decommissioned in 2030. However, the schedule of Boeing's next Starliner trip with astronauts is unknown.

Stich stated, "It will take some time to determine the path forward."