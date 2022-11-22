×
Chhatrapati Shivaji row: Move Koshyari, appoint new governor, says Ashok Chavan

Updated on: 22 November,2022 04:33 PM IST  |  Nanded
mid-day online correspondent |

At an event in Aurangabad, Koshyari had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of the olden days. The comment has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Shivaji row: Move Koshyari, appoint new governor, says Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan. File Pic


Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said that a new governor should be appointed for the state and Bhagat Singh Koshyari should be removed from his office for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported the PTI.


Senior Congress leader was speaking to reporters after an agitation staged by party workers against the governor in Nanded, Maharashtra.



At an event in Aurangabad, Koshyari had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of the "olden days". The comment has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, with the NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and other organisations staging protests for his ouster, as per the PTI.


"The statement made by the governor has intensified people's anger. This is not limited to one single political party, it is a question of national pride," Chavan said, according to the PTI.

He further claimed that this was not the first time that the governor made such a controversial statement, and said it was inappropriate for a person holding a constitutional post to make such remarks.

Also Read: How will govt that tolerates insult to Shivaji: Raut

Koshyari must be shifted out of Maharashtra and a new governor should be appointed for the state, Chavan said, adding that any disrespect to Maharashtra will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Congress' Aurangabad city and district units staged an agitation at Kranti Chowk in the city demanding that the governor be called back by the President of India.

Koshyari should be called back by the President (Droupadi Murmu). The governor has no idea whom to compare Chhatrapati Shivaji with, district Congress president and former MLA Kalyan Kale said.

(with PTI inputs)

