Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
Mumbai: Vasai landslide victims were set to move to a safe place that evening
Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance: MP Rahul Shewale
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattigarh Police arrest terror funding accused on run since 2013

Chhattigarh Police arrest terror funding accused on run since 2013

Updated on: 20 July,2022 09:41 AM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

Mandal was on the run since 2013 when the case was registered at Raipur's Khamtarai police station, he said

Chhattigarh Police arrest terror funding accused on run since 2013

Representative Image


The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested from Jharkhand a 41-year-old man allegedly involved in a terror funding case and absconding since 2013, an official said.

Shravan Kumar Mandal (41), a native of Bihar, was arrested by a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Raipur police's Anti Crime and Cyber Unit and police from Deoghar district of Jharkhand, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal said on Tuesday.

Mandal was on the run since 2013 when the case was registered at Raipur's Khamtarai police station, he said. "He had allegedly transferred several lakhs of rupees through his bank account to the accounts of people linked with terrorist organisations Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen,” the official said.


In 2013, the Chhattisgarh ATS arrested Dheeraj Sao who ran a roadside eatery in Transport Nagar area here for allegedly receiving funds from a Pakistani national called Khalid and transferring it to people linked with the Indian Mujahideen and SIMI through his bank account, Agrawal said.

The money went to Raju Khan, Jubair Husain and his wife Ayesha Bano, he said. All of them were subsequently arrested. A court in Raipur recently convicted Dheeraj Sao, Pappu Mandal, both natives of Bihar, and Jubair Husain and Ayesha Bano of Karnataka in the case and sentenced them to 10 years in jail, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chhattisgarh jharkhand bihar anti-terrorism squad national news raipur

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK